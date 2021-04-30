UNCW Men’s Tennis team shuts out Hofstra 4-0, moves into CAA semifinals

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WECT) - The top-seeded UNCW Seahawks wasted little time in advancing into the semifinals of the CAA Men’s Tennis Championships Friday afternoon, shutting out 8th-seed Hofstra 4-0. The win moved Coach Mait DuBois’ squad into a Saturday 11:00 a.m. matchup against #5 seed James Madison, which defeated 4th-seed Delaware 4-1 in the quarterfinal round on the campus of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
The victory pushed the Seahawks’ record to 13-5 on the season and was the team’s fifth win in the past six matches.
UNCW Sports Information Department provided this rundown of the results between UNCW and Hofstra:
Singles
1. Bruno Caula (UNCW) def. Shawn Jackson (HOFSTRA), 6-1, 6-0
2. Davide Innocenti (UNCW) vs. Alvaro Lopez-Sanchez (HOFSTRA), 6-1, 4-3, unfinished
3. Daniel Groom (UNCW) vs. Giacomo Pezzoli (HOFSTRA), 6-2, 3-2, unfinished
4. Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW) vs. Jonathan Mahrt Guyou (HOFSTRA), 6-1, 3-1, unfinished
5. Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. Yusuke Nishitani (HOFSTRA), 6-1, 6-1
6. Leonardo Sprovieri (UNCW) def. Julien Wolfe (HOFSTRA), 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
1. Daniel Groom/Bruno Caula (UNCW) def. Shawn Jackson/Alvaro Lopez-Sanchez (HOFSTRA), 6-0
2. Dillon Gooch/Bekhzod Rasamatov (UNCW) vs. Yusuke Nishitani/Giacomo Pezzoli (HOFSTRA), 5-2, unfinished
3. Leonardo Sprovieri/Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW) def. Guido Feldberg/Julien Wolfe (HOFSTRA), 6-1
Saturday’s other tournament semifinal will feature the winner of Friday’s 3:00 p.m. quarterfinal match between #2 Elon and #7 Drexel, against either #3 William & Mary or #6 College of Charleston, which play at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. The semifinal winners will meet for the championship, and the CAA’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.