UNC Charlotte holding Day of Remembrance two years after deadly campus shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today marks two years since the deadly shooting on UNC Charlotte’s campus. The university is holding a Day of Remembrance in honor of the six students who were shot while final student presentations were underway on April 30, 2019.
The university is asking those in the community to wear green in solidarity and to share personal reflections.
Ellis Reed Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed in the shooting. Rami Alramadhan, 20, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Drew Pescaro, 19, were injured in the shooting.
“Kristin and I are praying for the loved ones of Riley Howell and Reed Parlier and all of Niner Nation as we reflect on the tragic shooting at UNC-Charlotte,” Gov. Cooper tweeted Friday. “This is a difficult day for the campus community and our state, but together we are #CharlotteStrong.”
There is a virtual program, with events starting at 8 a.m. Below are the list of events. Click here to register for the events.
- 8 a.m - 9 a.m. Restorative Yoga and Mindfulness
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m Niner Community Remembrance Art Mural Activity
- 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. 4.9 Remembrance Day Challenge
- 9 a.m. - 6 p.m April 30 Message Boards
- 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Let’s Talk Virtual Session
- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Where We Are Two Years Later/Employee Virtual Discussion
- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. – Join two Employee Assistance Program representatives for a one-hour program including a presentation and discussion of where we are two years later.
- 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Lunchtime Healing Arts Virtual Session
- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Restorative Yoga and Mindfulness
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Let’s Talk Virtual Session
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. – Let’s Talk will be offering brief, confidential consultations with a CAPS team member for students who would like support on the 4/30 anniversary. *NOTE: This is not therapy and not designed for students needing urgent help.
- 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. – Employee Virtual Discussion
- 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Restorative Yoga and Mindfulness
- 5:15 p.m. - 5:40 p.m University Virtual Remembrance Program
The University Virtual Remembrance Program will stream from 5:15 p.m. to 5:40 p.m., the time of the 2019 shooting. It will air via the University’s livestream website and Facebook.
University leaders say the program will include remarks from Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, Chancellor Emeritus Philip L. Dubois, Student Body President Talieah Sampson (2020-2021), Student Body President Chandler Crean (2019-2020), faculty representative Dr. Julia Robinson Moore, and student vocal performances by Voices of Eden and UNCC Charlotteans. Brook Muller, dean of the College of Arts + Architecture and chair of the Memorial Jury, will share the final design for the permanent April 30 memorial.
Weather permitting, the virtual ceremony will also be broadcast at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
This is the first time that students will be able to come together and watch the remembrance ceremony in person. Last year, during the pandemic, the university held a virtual remembrance ceremony.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.