Trot Nixon to be inducted into the North Carolina Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former New Hanover High School student and two-sport star, Trot Nixon, who became a standout baseball player with the Boston Red Sox is to be inducted into the North Carolina Hall of Fame April 30.
As a high school senior, Nixon was named the North Carolina player of the year in both football and baseball and was named Baseball America’s national player of the year.
A right fielder, Nixon hit .274 in a 12-year major league career with 137 home runs and 555 RBIs. In 42 post-season games, Nixon hit .283 with home runs and 25 RBIs.
