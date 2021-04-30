NC Sen. Tillis says he feels great after cancer surgery

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis was diagnosed with prostate cancer last fall, but is now in recovery following surgery. (Source: Thom Tillis)
By WECT Staff | April 30, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 10:56 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis says he feels great following prostate cancer surgery earlier this month.

The second-term Republican senator told Charlotte TV station WCNC this week that he was diagnosed at the height of his reelection campaign last fall.

The station says a routine physical and PSA blood test revealed the possibility of prostate cancer.

Tillis defeated Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham in November. He says he’s slowly adding exercise back into his routine, and is aiming to skydive on his 61st birthday in August.

