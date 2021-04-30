Jury convicts Pender County man in 2017 stabbing

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County man is headed to prison after he was convicted of viciously stabbing another man during an altercation inside a restaurant in 2017.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Alberto Perez, 51, of Currie, was sentenced to 28-46 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Prosecutors say on July 3, 2017, Perez and his brother, Roberto Perez, were in the parking lot of Johnson’s Corner Grill in Currie when they got into a verbal confrontation with the victim.
The victim then walked away and entered the restaurant. The two brothers followed the victim inside and attacked him after he ordered lunch.
During the assault, Alberto Perez pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim five times, wounding his liver and “eviscerating” his small intestine which required hospitalization for five days.
Prosecutors say the victim has since recovered and was able to return to work.
