Former Wallace-Rose Hill player drafted by Denver Broncos

CLEVELAND, O.H. (WECT) - Former Wallace-Rose Hill and University of North Carolina running back Javonte Williams has been drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Williams is the 35th overall pick this year.
At UNC last season, Williams rushed for 1,140 yards and had 22 total touchdowns. Williams spent three seasons at UNC and declared for the draft after his junior year.
Williams is the first player out of a North Carolina school selected in this year’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguar’s selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson with the first overall pick.
