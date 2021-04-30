First Alert Forecast: below-average temperatures for Saturday, shower chances return Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Friday and Final day of April! Your First Alert Forecast features a transition from warm and muggy to cool and dry as a cold front pushes through the lower Cape Fear Region. The dry grounds, variable gusty breezes and low humidity have prompted the National Weather Service to issue Fire Weather bulletins for the region until 7pm. It’s best to reschedule any outdoor burning you may have planned until conditions aren’t as conducive for rapid fire growth.