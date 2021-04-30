First Alert Forecast: April to end on a warm note, cooler and drier to kick off May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Final day of April! Your First Alert Forecast features a transition from warm and muggy to cool and dry as a cold front pushes through the Lower Cape Fear Region. The dry grounds, variable gusty breezes and low humidity have prompted the National Weather Service to issue Fire Weather bulletins for the region. It’s best to reschedule any outdoor burning you may have planned until conditions aren’t as conducive for rapid fire growth.
Additional notable items in your First Alert Forecast include:
- another toasty and breezy day for Friday as highs swell to the 80s ...with just an outside chance of a shower or storm along the approaching front.
- a much cooler Saturday, May 1, behind that cold front ...with chillier 50s for early morning lows and mild 70s for afternoon highs.
- a quick temperature rebound early next week ...with, unfortunately, neither clear nor overwhelming signs for much-needed rain.
