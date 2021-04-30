Cheesesmith soon will open brick and mortar location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From the street, it kind of looks like any other food trailer in town, with that familiar sound of the generator. But once you check out the other side, it makes sense that die-hard comfort food of bread and cheese can be responsible for this kind of line.
“We’ve all grown up with grilled cheese,” said Treasure Latham, who’s grabbing a quick bite to eat. “But, it’s definitely not like anything Mom used to make.”
The Cheesesmith Food Truck has been around since 2018. It quickly established itself into a local favorite, but now it’s taking one last lap.
As of Friday, May 1, for local foodies, it’s the end of an era. Husband and wife team, Brendan and Molly Curnyn are turning in the keys.
“I’m not going to miss driving the trailer,” said Molly. “It’s bittersweet, I’m going to be this but I’m excited for more space.”
That more space is a brick and mortar location on the corner of 17th and Queen streets in Wilmington’s Cargo District. The hope is to open the doors sometime early summer.
“We love the cargo district; we always have,” said Brendan. “Wilmington has so many charming things about it, and this has been a recent attraction. It seems the perfect fit.”
The Cheesesmith food truck has a private event scheduled but its last public stop is at Mad Mole Brewing in Wilmington, Friday, April 30.
