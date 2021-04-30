Artists believe weekend art show will be a stroke of good luck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Art League of Leland’s “It’s ALL Art” annual art exhibition and sale will be held May 1 and 2 at the Brunswick Forest Fitness & Wellness Center at 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway, Leland.
The event will include original pieces from 65 artists who call the Cape Fear home.
Kari Feuer, a landscape artist who lives in Leland, said it has been a challenging time for artists because events where they normally could sell their works have been canceled over the past year due to the pandemic.
“I personally started doing a lot more teaching online,” she said. “That was kind of an interesting path for me to follow. I think for artists it’s either they can’t work under circumstances like this or they find their happy place and go there and really try to develop something. I’m a landscape painter so nature and stillness are places where I like to be and I was just able to keep working.”
Now, Feuer has many works that have accumulated in her workshop. She looks for the opportunity to hopefully sell some and get feedback on them from the public.
“Sometimes you just don’t even know if what you’re putting on the wall is a good piece,” she said. “It’s really hard to be critical of your own work. I’ll have four things on the wall which I can get a little bit of feedback talking to people. What’s interesting? What’s not? That’s good information but mainly I just like to watch people look at my work sometimes I just stand there and that’s always interesting.”
The event will also raise money for Dreams of Wilmington, a youth development organization that offers free programming in the literary, visual and performing arts.
ALL President Ricardo Perez said he hopes the event will also help the organization attract new members.
“The Art League of Leland wants to embrace and invite anyone to join our organization,” he said. “You do not need to be a resident of Leland. We have many people who participate in our organization from Hampstead, Southport, throughout throughout the area, so if you’re interested this is a great time to be in a community of artists, meet the folks and think about joining us.”
For more information, visit www.artleagueofleland.org.
