TROOPERS: Homeless man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a police cruiser Wednesday night.
Officials say Lyndon Williams, 53, walked into the road and was struck by a police cruiser traveling south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Caswell Street around 8:30 p.m. The Highway Patrol says Williams was homeless.
Troopers say Williams was crossing the street, while impact markings at the scene showed he was struck in the middle of the block.
Officer Treyston Johnson was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care for non-life threatening injuries. The police department says it is likely Johnson will be placed on administrative leave.
The investigation is ongoing.
