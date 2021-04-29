Southport announces re-opening of the City Dock

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport announced Wednesday it will be re-opening of the City Dock in the Yacht Basin. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 5.
The City Dock, originally built in 1964, suffered significant damage when Hurricane Matthew hit Southport in October 2016. It suffered more damage again during Hurricanes Florence, in September of 2018, and Isaias in August of 2020.
Now, in 2021, almost five years after Hurricane Matthew, funding to repair the Old Yacht Basin City Dock is secured, and Phase I repairs have been completed. The dock will now be open to the public to enjoy.
