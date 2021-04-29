Scam Alert: Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of arrest warrant scam making the rounds

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that an arrest warrant scam is making the rounds and apparently targeting “well known, public figures” in the community.
The sheriff’s office took to Facebook on Wednesday to say that three county health providers recently received a call from the same scammer who claimed that they missed a court date and an arrest warrant was issued for them.
The victim would then have to get a specific amount of money and meet the scammer, who pretends to be either officer or deputy Kenneth Smith, at the sheriff’s office to avoid being arrested.
After yesterday’s Facebook post, the sheriff’s office received another report that an individual with the judicial system was targeted by the scammer.
At least five people have been contacted and at least one person has paid the scammer, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.
“Please protect your information, identity, and finances by not interacting with anyone threatening arrest by telephone. The easiest way to protect yourself is to simply hang up the phone on the scammers,” the sheriff’s office stated in the Facebook post.
