Pawsitive Partners Prison Program celebrates 50th graduating class

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “Golden Group” of three puppies from the Pender County Shelter are set to graduate from The Monty’s Home, Pawsitive Partners Prison Program.
Goldie, Nugget and Bling become the 50th graduating class of a program that started In September 2008.
Volunteers from Monty’s Home take pups from local shelters and teach the inmates how to train them. They will learn household manners, obedience, and even a few tricks.
Once trained the pups are put up for adoption. The adoption rate for all 50 groups since 2008 has been an amazing 100%!
The inmates from Pender Correctional Institution go through an interview process to earn the job.
The program also graduated dozens of dogs through New Hanover prison during the four years it was in that facility.
Monty’s Home is 100% volunteer, relying totally on fundraising, donations and income from it’s Animal Lovers Thrift Shop located at 401 Hwy 117S in Burgaw. The shop features all animal related items donated by the community and local pet stores. The hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Monty’s home pups are featured once a month on the Friday Pet of the week segments on Carolina in the Morning.
Click here for more info about Monty’s Home programs or the thrift shop.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.