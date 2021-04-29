Officials: 1 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina helicopter crash

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — A Duke Energy spokesman says the pilot of a company helicopter died after the aircraft crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina.
Spokesman Jeff Brooks confirmed that the pilot died in Wednesday’s crash, but didn’t identify the pilot or offer any other details.
The Federal Aviation Administration says a Bell 429 helicopter crashed while the pilot was conducting power line work in Eden when the aircraft went down.
The FAA says three people were aboard the helicopter, and emergency personnel says two passengers were taken to separate hospitals. An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board was expected to arrive at the crash site on Thursday.
