Moores Creek National Battlefield receives donation of a new smaller cannon, “Mother Covington’s Daughter”

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - “Mother Covington’s Daughter” has returned to Moores Creek National Battlefield. As a part of their centennial celebration, the Stamp Defiance Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has donated a new swivel cannon to Moores Creek National Battlefield.
In the story of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge, reference is made to a larger cannon, “Mother Covington,” and a smaller cannon, “Mother Covington’s Daughter.” Every year at the park anniversary program and select times throughout the year, Mother Covington fires for all to hear.
Park staff will bring the new swivel cannon to special events throughout the region, including the Blueberry Festival, Azalea Festival, and many others.
