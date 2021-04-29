Missing 15-year-old found dead in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott says missing Columbia teen Sanaa Amenhotep has been found dead Thursday morning in Lexington County.
Officials say one person has been arrested and officers are searching for one other person.
According to Sheriff Lott, Amenhotep left with two male acquaintances on April 5. Sheriff Lott says a juvenile was arrested in connection with the case on kidnapping charges Wednesday. Sheriff Lott says there is also kidnapping warrant out on Treveon Jamar Nelson.
According to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, Amenhotep was found in a wooded area in the Leesville area off Rish Drive.
“It is with great sadness that another young person has tragically lost their life,” said Sheriff Lott. “Hug your kids and continue to lift the family in prayer.”
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department will take lead to find out who is responsible for her murder.
Sheriff Lott held a press conference at 10:00 a.m. to discuss developments in the case of missing teen Sanaa Amenhotep.
Sheriff Lott believes there is gang-related activity in this case.
According to deputies, Amenhotep was last seen leaving her residence in Northeast Columbia on April 5, 2021.
An autopsy is set for Friday.
