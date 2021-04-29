Local Black Lives Matter supporters hold rally in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A small group of Black Lives Matter activists assembled at the 1898 Memorial in downtown Wilmington Thursday evening to show support after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
A small crowd of about 20 people gathered, sat in a circle and shared thoughts about police violence against the Black community.
Organizers said they are disappointed in the judge’s decision not to release the video of the incident when Brown was killed last week.
They also want the law to change in North Carolina so police video is a matter of public record without a judge’s intervention.
During this peaceful protest, supporters were also asking people who worry things will never get better to keep the faith.
