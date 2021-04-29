Justice for Andrew Brown rally in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local activists organized a rally Thursday evening in Downtown Wilmington, demanding justice for Andrew Brown. Brown was shot and killed last Wednesday while deputies were trying to serve a search warrant at his home in Elizabeth City.
During a court hearing, the Pasquotank District Attorney said Brown had hit law enforcement officers with his car before they opened fire. Since the shooting, protests have taken place every night in Elizabeth City as the community demands answers.
The Justice for Andrew Brown Rally is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the 1898 Memorial Park. The Black Lives Matter organizers in Wilmington coordinated the event.
