Group collecting menstrual hygiene products to address period poverty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several organizations have collaborated to collect feminine hygiene products, fundraise to provide menstrual hygiene products to those in need and raise awareness of period poverty in a campaign known as “Periods Don’t Stop for Pandemics.”
In its second year, the campaign organizers are also advocating for the repeal and elimination of the current “Tampon Tax” in North Carolina.
Currently, North Carolina is one of 32 states that taxes tampons and pads as luxury, non-essential items, an example of gender-based discrimination.
New, unopened boxes of menstrual hygiene products can be dropped off at any of the locations listed below between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 2.
- UNCW - Parking lot H - across from the water tower
- Lutheran Church of Reconciliation - 7500 Market St.
- YWCA - 2815 S. College Rd
- The Frank Harr Foundation - 1624 Princess St.
- Warner Temple AME Zion Church - 620 Nixon St.
“I feel so fortunate to be part of an amazing team of individuals who care about improving the lives of millions of North Carolinians and the chance to change history with the repeal of the Tampon Tax,” said Periods Don’t Stop for Pandemics founder Mary Claire Curran. “A tax on menstrual products may seem insignificant...but remember, a tax on tea started a revolution.”
The effort is co-hosted by: Seeds of Healing, UNCW Dept. of Anthropology, UNCW Gender Studies and Research Center, Hawk’s Harvest, YWCA of Lower Cape Fear, Frank Harr Foundation, New Hanover County League of Women Voters, PERIOD.org, NC Menstrual Equity Coalition, I Support the Girls & Muse Media Services.
In 2020, the campaign donated over 30,000 menstrual hygiene products to those in need.
Visit period.org or click here for more information on the menstrual movement.
