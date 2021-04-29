Governor extends order to permit delivery and to-go mixed beverages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order Thursday to extend the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Commission’s authorization to allow bars to deliver and sell to-go mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption through June 1, 2021.
The initial order was signed December 21, 2020 and Cooper said the extension of the authorization is to help businesses recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic until more restrictions are lifted.
“While North Carolina is getting closer to putting this pandemic in our rear-view mirror, we know many of our restaurants and bars are still struggling financially, and this will help boost their revenue,” Governor Cooper said.
Under Executive Order No. 210, establishments that hold certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, private bars and clubs, hotels and some distilleries, will continue to be allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery through this date.
While the governor is expected to relax restrictions further for hospitality businesses as COVID-19 statistics improve, bars and nightclubs are currently restricted to 50% capacity both indoors and outdoors.
