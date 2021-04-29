Funds still available to help rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rebuilding assistance is still available to people whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Florence and who lack the resources to make repairs.
Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) has a team of volunteers and funding partners available to work with eligible home owners during spring and summer 2021.
“Most of our out-of-town teams had to cancel last year. But they are coming back! We are almost fully booked for the summer,” said WARM’s volunteer coordinator, Lindsay Miles.
Applications are accepted year-round for hurricane recovery and non-storm related repairs.
“There is no deadline, but the sooner you apply, the sooner we can help you,” said executive director of WARM J.C. Lyle.
However, to benefit from assistance for Hurricane Florence, people in need of help must apply now.
“Most of our Hurricane Florence funding expires in August or December of this year,” said Lyle.
The majority of rebuilding work is completed by volunteers who are trained by WARM’s professional construction staff and services are provided free to those who qualify, including senior citizens, military veterans, disabled individuals, and single-parent families.
WARM has been rebuilding homes and lives in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Duplin, and Onslow counties for 25 years. Call (910) 399-7563 for more information, visit the warmnc.org website, or apply here.
“If you haven’t been able to rebuild on your own, don’t give up. WARM is here for you,” said Lyle.
Those who are not eligible may get assistance from the Rebuild NC program.
