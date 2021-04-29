Founder of nationally recognized marine science program at Wrightsville Beach Elementary retiring

On Earth Day earlier this month, The U.S. Department of Education released the names of the 2021 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools. Wrightsville Beach Elementary was one of four schools and districts in North Carolina to receive this honor, thanks to the marine science program. Two other Wilmington schools, D.C. Virgo Elementary and UNC-Wilmington also received this distinction. The award recognizes schools for their efforts to reduce environmental impact, improve health and wellness and ensure effective sustainability education.