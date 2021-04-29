First Alert Forecast: toasty end to April, chilly start to May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a warm and windy Thursday. Sun intervals, plus southwest breezes that could occasionally gust over 20 mph, will boost temperatures to highs of 84 to 90 across inland sections of the Cape Fear Region. For the beaches and barrier islands, 78 to 84 is the target range. Please continue to be cautious with flame!
Additional notable items in your First Alert Forecast include:
- another toasty and breezy day for Friday, April 30 ...with just an outside chance of a shower or storm along an approaching cold front.
- a much cooler Saturday, May 1, behind that cold front ...with chillier 50s for early morning lows and mild 70s for afternoon highs.
- a quick temperature rebound early next week ...with, unfortunately, neither clear nor overwhelming signs for much-needed rain.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here - or a ten-day outlook for any spot you choose
