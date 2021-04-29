First Alert Forecast: April ending on a very warm note, cooler start to May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a warm and windy Thursday. Sun intervals, plus southwest breezes that could occasionally gust over 20 mph, will boost temperatures to highs of 84 to 90 across inland sections of the Cape Fear Region. For the beaches and barrier islands, 78 to 84 is the target range. Please continue to be cautious with flame! Tonight will be partly cloudy and unseasonably muggy with lows mainly in the upper 60s.