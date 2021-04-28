On your mark, get set, GO!: Willie Stargell 5K Road Race taking place Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second annual Willie Stargell 5K Road Race & Walk will be held Saturday at the Mayfaire Town Center.
The event opens with a timed 1-mile run/walk at 7:45 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 8:00 a.m. This event also includes 1 mile/5K virtual options. All finishers will receive a Willie Stargell #8 baseball hat and finisher medal.
The race continues the Willie Stargell Foundation’s mission of honoring the legacy of Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by giving hope through research, patient care and treatment for those living with kidney disease. The group hopes the event will raise awareness about kidney disease and encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle.
Stargell, a star player for the Pittsburgh Pirates and member of Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame, passed away from kidney disease in 2001.
The race is sponsored by UNCW’s College of Health and Human Services, Delaney Radiology, TowneBank Mortgage, Fleet Feet, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Xi Online, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and other generous sponsors and supporters.
If you would like to register to participate in the race or make a donation, click here.
