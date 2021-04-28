Wilmington Jewish Film Festival begins virtually May 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Jewish Film Festival, which is virtual this year due to the pandemic, begins May 1.
The festival includes seven different films that can be viewed.
Viewers will have 72 hours to watch each film when they are released throughout the month.
Debbie Smith, the chair of the festival, said there are several benefits to the virtual format.
“You can just dress casually,” she said. “You can be eating your dinner or you can watch it in the morning or in the middle of the night, whenever you feel like watching it and the other benefit to this format is that when you sign up for one ticket, it’s fine for a family. You can have a whole family watching the film program for the cost of one ticket so that makes it very nice.”
She said the festival helps the Jewish community reach out to those who are of different religions and backgrounds.
“The purpose of why we do the film festival is to introduce our culture and our religion to folks. We have quite a following of non-Jews and we want to always be reaching out to the entire community,” Smith said. “I think with knowledge and education comes respect and understanding and that’s really what we have to do.”
