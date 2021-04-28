Vaccine clinic tracker to find your spot, get your shot

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - While many people have already had their COVID-19 vaccination, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, says the state still needs more shots in arms to meets its goal of two-thirds of adults having had at least one vaccine shot.
Vaccine clinics have already been established in each county health department and some counties also have additional vaccination sites in pharmacies and some grocery stores; however, in an effort to make the vaccine more readily available to everyone over the age of 16, drive-through and pop-up clinics are becoming more prevalent.
To help spread the word and keep you informed, upcoming community vaccine locations and clinic times are listed below and will be updated regularly:
Thursday, April 29: drive-thru vaccination clinic hosted by NHRMC at Lowes in Monkey Junction, 5110 South College Road, Wilmington.
Hours: 7 a.m. - noon. No appointment necessary. Vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — for anyone age 16 and older.
Thursday, April 29: walk-in vaccine clinic at the Burney Center, Price Drive, on the UNCW campus, 601 South College Road, Wilmington.
Hours: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. No appointment necessary. Vaccine: Johnson & Johnson — for anyone age 16 and older.
Friday, April 30: walk-in vaccine clinic at Dosher Memorial Hospital, 924 N. Howe Street, Southport (at the back entrance of the hospital).
Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. No appointment necessary and no charge. Vaccine: Moderna — for any adults age 18 and older.
The back entrance of Dosher is accessible at 9th Street and N. Howe (Locals’ Family Diner). Turn at the traffic light, and park in the lot behind the hospital.
Call 910-457-3837 with any questions.
Sunday, May 2: register by phone or walk-in vaccine clinic at Westside Alumni building, 650 W. Smith Street, Chadbourn.
Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. No appointment necessary. Vaccine: Pfizer — for anyone age 16 and older.
The Uber app now has a new feature that allows consumers to book vaccination appointments at a Walgreens location and schedule their Uber ride to the appointment in one process. This is a joint effort to ensure transportation is not a barrier to vaccination.
Click here for the five-county COVID-19 dashboard and further information for scheduling vaccine appointments.
