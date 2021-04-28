Two deputies shot, standoff ongoing at Watauga County home

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two deputies were shot in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
They were shot while responding to a welfare check at a home on Hardaman Circle in Boone after the homeowner and his family did not go to work or respond to phone calls.
Deputies said as they entered the home, a person inside the home started shooting.
Officials say two medical helicopters were called in. One deputy was flown out, while the second one remains at the scene.
There is no word on the deputies’ conditions.
Deputies say the shooter is barricaded inside the home, while periodically shooting in the direction of officers.
Nearby residents have been evacuated, deputies say.
From WBTV’s Sky3, a large police presence could be seen in the neighborhood.
Officials have not released any information about the standoff or what led to the situation.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as further details become available.**
