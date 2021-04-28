NHRMC hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic on Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center will host a drive-thru vaccination event on Thursday.
It will take place from 7 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement in Monkey Junction, located at 5110 South College Road.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered and no appointments are required. Everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive a vaccine.
“We are excited to partner with Lowe’s Home Improvement to offer additional access to vaccines to help protect our community,” said Dr. West Paul, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Novant Health’s Coastal market.
“Vaccines are our best defense against COVID-19 and will help us get back to our normal social activities. The only way to stop COVID-19 and the new variants is to keep the virus from replicating, which is why it is so important to get more people vaccinated,” he added.
NHRMC says it has administered over 88,000 vaccines in the community.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.