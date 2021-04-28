Lifeguard tryouts set to open for New Hanover Co. beaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Fort Fisher are hosting tryouts for their ocean rescue teams for the upcoming season.
Wrightsville Beach held their first pre-test on April 25, but will hold another on Saturday. The test consists of the following skills: a half-mile ocean swim, followed by a one-mile soft sand run, then two rescues: one will be an active victim, the other a passive victim.
Salaries range from $10.75 to $11.75 per hour for stand lifeguards with additional compensation for having your NC EMT certification. Applicants must possess a valid driver’s license, the ability to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less, the ability to run one mile in eight minutes or less and be at least 18 years old.
Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue will host tryouts on Saturday and Sunday at noon at the Hamlet Beach Access.
Kure Beach Ocean Rescue team tryouts are this Saturday and the following Saturday at 8:30am to the right of the Kure Beach Pier. Individuals trying out will partake in a one mile run directly followed by a 500 meter swim. In addition to the 30 lifeguards on staff, positions include Head Lifeguard, Assistant Head Lifeguard and Community Risk Reduction Specialist. Pay is $11.75/hour.
Fort Fisher State Recreation Area is hiring five Ocean Lifeguards. Qualified applicants are required to be in good physical condition and participate in a tryout organized by Kure Beach Ocean Rescue. Tryouts will be held the same days and at the same place as Kure Beach Ocean, but with a start time of 10:00am.
Lifeguard candidates are also required to complete ocean rescue training provided by Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, scheduled for May 10 to May 21.
Lifeguard positions pay $13 per hour and all lifeguards are paid for training.
