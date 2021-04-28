First Alert Forecast: No end in sight to the abnormally dry pattern

Unfortunately, your First Alert Forecast offers only low rain chances to close April and start May. Temperatures are set to soar into the middle and upper 80s away from the coast Thursday and Friday before backing off to more normal levels this weekend. Catch the latest rainfall odds, plus the up and down temperature forecast, in your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: any time you like and for any location you choose, you can take your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!