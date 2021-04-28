First Alert Forecast: No end in sight to the abnormally dry pattern

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright forecast for the Cape Fear Region Wednesday afternoon. Southwest winds will partner with the sunshine to boost temperatures to highs of 81 to 86 inland and 76 to 81 for the beaches. Please be very cautious with flame as these winds occasionally get feisty - gusting to 20 mph at times.
Ongoing dry weather also remains a factor. Wilmington, which has the most complete climatological data in the Cape Fear Region, had a year-to-date rainfall surplus of over four inches just a few weeks ago, in early March. But, remarkably, that metric is poised to switch to the first year-to-date DEFICIT of 2021 as the mostly dry days and weeks continue to stack atop one another.
Unfortunately, your First Alert Forecast offers only low rain chances to close April and start May. Temperatures are set to soar into the middle and upper 80s away from the coast Thursday and Friday before backing off to more normal levels this weekend. Catch the latest rainfall odds, plus the up and down temperature forecast, in your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: any time you like and for any location you choose, you can take your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!
