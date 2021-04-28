Doctor weighs in on relaxed mask mandates: ‘This is what we all hoped.’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to removing masks indoors, state health officials say two-thirds of adults need to be vaccinated-- but that change could be just months away.
Doctors at New Hanover Regional Medical Center believe the new mandates usher in a new phase of the pandemic, but they want to remind everyone that the virus is still rampant.
The CDC’s recent announcement to drop masks outdoors for fully vaccinated people was meant to be an incentive for those who have not gotten a shot.
Doctors say that getting to the point where the U.S. can end outdoor mask mandates is proof the vaccine is working, but if you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in harms way. That’s why the state is launching new programs to get to that two-thirds vaccinated number.
To do that, it’s going to take young people to get on boar -- a group that Dr. West Paul says has the most to lose as the pandemic continues.
“What we’re seeing now are young people,” said Dr. Paul. “Most of our patients that we’re admitting are under 65-- again, a testament that our 65-year-old population has been vaccinated pretty well and we’re not seeing that hospitalization anymore. It’s not over yet. It’s switched to a different population and that’s the population we need to get vaccinated.”
