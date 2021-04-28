Crimes of the Cape Fear: FBI secretary murdered in New Hanover Co.

“Every now and then, you get someone who’s just pure evil. I would put Tyrone Delgado on the Mount Rushmore of any cases I’ve prosecuted. He’s one of the four worst in my career,” David said. “People frequently ask me, would we have been able to solve this if it wasn’t an FBI secretary who was the victim. And I tell them very honestly, ‘No, I don’t believe we would have.’ The FBI took this case personally, and threw a lot of resources at it. And it was only through painstaking review of the case and starting over 100 times, the we were ultimately able to catch a guy who had walked through the rain without getting wet for years.”