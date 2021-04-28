Rep. Rouzer introduces bill to overhaul federal disaster relief program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Legislators are working to streamline disaster recovery assistance with the Natural Disaster Recovery Program Act of 2021.
Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC’s 7th district) introduced the bill last week, which aims to create a new section under the Stafford Act that allows for a simple block grant program for states hit by federally-declared disasters.
Under the current program, survivors often wait years before they see recovery money.
Rouzer says scrapping the Community Block Grant Development Disaster Relief program and creating a block grant program would cut the red tape and allow states to meet victims’ needs more efficiently.
“This bill would allow them to decide where to spend disaster dollars and create a program structure to get the money out the door in a timely manner – all while maintaining oversight of taxpayer dollars. It would allow states to focus on their unique recovery needs, not on what HUD decides their recovery needs are. In the critical months after a devastating natural disaster, the needs of survivors should be the highest priority,” a news release from Rouzer’s office stated.
States would be awarded half of the total grant funds immediately after Congress appropriates them, allowing recovery money to start flowing as quickly as possible.
States would be responsible for the direction of these funds and they would be required to submit an audit certifying none of the money was misused before the second half of the grant money would be released.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.