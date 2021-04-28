“The Black Phone” to be released next year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Black Phone, the horror movie which was filmed in Wilmington this year, will be released in January.
Multiple media outlets reported Tuesday that the Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions movie has been scheduled for release on Jan. 28, 2022.
The film is directed by Scott Derrickson and stars Ethan Hawke.
Derrickson’s previous movies include Doctor Strange, Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Deliver Us From Evil.
Deadline released the following description of the movie:
“The film is about Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”
