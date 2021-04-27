Wilmington man wanted in Carolina Beach hammer assault

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is accused of using two hammers to assault a 76-year-old man in Carolina Beach last week.
A spokesperson for the Carolina Beach Police Department said Joshua Jamal Kharrat, 31, has outstanding warrants for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
The alleged assault took place in the 300 block of Carolina Beach Avenue North at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, the spokesperson said.
No other details were provided.
If anyone has any information on Kharrat‘s whereabouts, please contact the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540 or contact 911.
Kharrat has prior convictions in New Hanover County of assault, common law robbery, breaking and entering vehicles, larceny, and various drug-related offenses, according to online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
