UNCW’s vaccine clinic now accepting walk-ins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington vaccine clinic is open for walk-ins from Tuesday, April 27, onward to provide easier access to the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
All members of the public, students, faculty and staff over the age of 18 are welcome at the vaccine clinic, which is located in the Burney Center, Price Drive, on the UNCW campus. Free visitor parking is available in Lot M adjacent to Price Drive and Riegel Road.
The clinic reopened Tuesday after federal officials lifted the pause on administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines last Friday.
This week, the clinic will be open until 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27; from 8:30-11:15 a.m. and 1:15-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28; and from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2:15-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
