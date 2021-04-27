UNCW lands top-seed for upcoming CAA Men’s Tennis Championships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Tennis team will be the top-seeds when the CAA Championships begin later this week in Williamsburg, VA, on the campus of William & Mary. The Seahawks, who finished the 2021 season at 12-5, have been the tournament’s top-seeds seven times in the last nine years.
“We’re very proud to be selected by the committee as the number one seed for this year’s championship,” Head Coach Mait DuBois said in an email news release from the university. “The CAA is especially deep this year, with many teams having outstanding seasons.”
UNCW will take on 8th-seed Hofstra in the opening round Friday, April 30 at Noon, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s 11:00 a.m. semifinal against the winner of the match between #4 Delaware and #5 James Madison. The championship match is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. The league champion secures an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. UNCW has won CAA championships in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018.
“Our focus for the tournament will be to build on what we’ve been doing all season,” Coach DuBois said in the release. “We’re going be playing Seahawk-style tennis and playing with passion. We have two seniors that have won this tournament twice before and they know exactly what it takes to be successful. We’re looking forward to playing Hofstra this Friday.”
Here is a complete rundown of the tournament schedule for the 2021 CAA Men’s Tennis Tournament:
Quarterfinals - Friday, April 30
9:00 a.m. - #4 Delaware vs. #5 James Madison (Match 1)
Noon - #1 UNCW vs. #8 Hofstra (Match 2)
3:00 p.m. - #2 Elon vs. #7 Drexel (Match 3)
6:00 p.m. - #3 William & Mary vs. #6 Charleston (Match 4)
Semifinals - Saturday, May 1
11:00 a.m. – Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2 (Match 5)
3:00 p.m. – Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4 (Match 6)
Championship - Sunday, May 2
1:00 p.m. – Championship (Match 7)
Live scoring for each match will be available at CAASports.com.
