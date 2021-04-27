Supply man pleads guilty in bar parking lot killing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to fatally hitting a man with a car in the parking lot of a Supply bar in 2019.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Troy West-Sturdevant, 35, of Supply, entered a guilty plea on Monday to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and received a 3.75 to 5.5 year prison sentence.
Prosecutors say on March 16, 2019, West-Sturdevant and the victim, John Curtis Smith, 32, of Supply, got into a verbal altercation at Charlie Brown’s bar, located in the 2500 block of Seashore Road. West-Sturdevant was the estranged husband of Smith’s mother, according to prosecutors.
After the incident, West-Sturdevant left the bar and Smith walked through the bar and out to the parking lot. West-Sturdevant then hit Smith with his vehicle and called 911 to claim he was “in fear for his life” and that’s why he struck Smith.
Smith would die over three months later, on June 25.
West-Sturdevant was initially arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony hit and run resulting in injury, but the charges were later upgraded to second-degree murder after Smith’s death.
