N.C. Fourth of July Festival returns with in-person celebrations

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport officials announced Tuesday that the N.C. Fourth of July Festival will return with in-person events, including a fireworks display on Oak Island, during its iconic Fourth of July celebration this summer.
“Current CDC guidance is favorable for resuming in person events. It is time once again to gather within appropriate safety measures, to celebrate the nation’s independence. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors,” a news release stated.
In light of the pandemic, some events will be relocated to sites that allow social distancing, other events revised to reduce crowd sizes and some events postponed until 2022. Organizers say the Town of Oak Island has agreed to host the fireworks display to allow for social distancing.
The city’s Fourth of July celebration is one of the oldest in North Carolina, going back to at least 1795, according to officials. The event attracts approximately 60,000 people to Southport every year.
The festival was canceled last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
