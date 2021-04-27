Popular downtown deli closes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detour Deli, a popular sandwich spot located at 510 1/2 Red Cross Street, closed its doors Monday, April 27, with an announcement on Facebook.
The owner, Allistair Snyder, said his long-time employee Shane was moving on and the timing coincided with his own desire to explore other options.
Snyder expressed gratitude in the Facebook post to everyone who had supported the business over the years.
More than 100 comments were posted within 24 hours of the announcement from people sad to hear the news.
