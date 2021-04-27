First Alert Forecast: 80s to make a comeback

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi! Your First Alert Forecast features a seasonably toasty Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region as sun and southwest breezes boost temperatures to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, warmest inland.
Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature deeper 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons. Some mainland communities - including Wilmington - may at least flirt with their first 90-degree temperature of 2021, before cooler readings arrive for the weekend.
The chance for needed rain generally keeps a low profile in your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, which you can catch right here. And remember: you take your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
