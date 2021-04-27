First Alert Forecast: paltry rain chances as 80s make a comeback

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi! Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast features a seasonably toasty trend across the Cape Fear Region.
Temperatures will dip back to the 50s and 60s tonight amid fair skies. Sun and southwest breezes boost temperatures to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for many beach communities, middle 80s for the Wilmington metro, and the downright summery upper 80s inland.
Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature deeper 80s for Thursday, and Friday afternoons. Some mainland communities - including Wilmington - may at least flirt with their first 90-degree temperature of 2021, before cooler readings arrive for the weekend.
The chance for needed rain generally keeps a low profile in your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, which you can catch right here. And remember: you take your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
