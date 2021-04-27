COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants egg incubator for classroom

“Hatching chicks is a wonderful hands-on life science lesson which also creates the perfect opportunity to teach concepts across the curriculum,” McPherson says on her DonorsChoose page. “This learning experience includes content standards in science, math, reading, writing and art. For the three weeks students will actively watch for chicks to emerge. We will read books about the hatching process, candle the eggs, draw pictures, and write about what is happening in the incubator. Students will understand and be able to explain the life cycle of a chicken.”