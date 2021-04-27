COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants egg incubator for classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Do you know the life cycle of a chicken? That’s what one educator in Columbus County is hoping to teach her students but she needs help with the lesson plan.
Leigh Ann McPherson would like to get an egg incubator for her classroom. The elementary school teacher at Williams Township is asking for donations through the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers getting funding for school projects.
“Hatching chicks is a wonderful hands-on life science lesson which also creates the perfect opportunity to teach concepts across the curriculum,” McPherson says on her DonorsChoose page. “This learning experience includes content standards in science, math, reading, writing and art. For the three weeks students will actively watch for chicks to emerge. We will read books about the hatching process, candle the eggs, draw pictures, and write about what is happening in the incubator. Students will understand and be able to explain the life cycle of a chicken.”
McPherson needs $260. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the incubator and supplies for the chick brooder.
If you would like to make a donation, click here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.