Canes clinch playoffs for third straight season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Hurricanes have officially punched their ticket to the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
After securing their 69th point with 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday, the Hurricanes are now guaranteed a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by finishing in the top four of their division. For the first time since the franchise moved to Raleigh in 1997, this will be the Canes’ third consecutive playoff appearance.
“I’m incredibly proud of this group led by Rod,” Canes President and General Manager Don Waddell said. “These guys play for each other and that’s what make a good team into a great team.”
The Canes are currently in first place in the Central Division and would face the Nashville Predators if the season ended today. However, playoff seeding for Raleigh’s NHL team is still up in the air as the Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are battling for first place and home-ice advantage throughout the postseason.
The NHL regular season was extended to May 16 due to COVID-19 outbreaks, so the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs start date is still unknown.
