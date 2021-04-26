Vaccine hesitancy? Charlotte brewery offers free beer for a shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Need some incentive to get vaccinated? How about a free beer?
In Charlotte, breweries are joining the effort to get more people vaccinated.
Town Brewing Co., on Grandin Road, hosted a vaccination event on Sunday.
Health officials are finding creative ways to get the younger generation vaccinated with a COVID-19 shot.
Locally, they are partnering up with breweries to provide some incentives.
StarMed partnered with Town Brewing Co. to administer shots.
And if visitors got their vaccination shot, a free beer came with it.
People could get their first or second dose of the vaccine with no appointment necessary.
There was a choice of either Pfizer or Moderna, first and second doses.
Their goal was to vaccinate 150 to 200 people.
“I haven’t really heard about it, just the different ways to get it,” said Sebastian Christensen, who was vaccinated at the brewery with his father.
“I think it’s perfect,” father Mikkel Christensen said. “I actually thought at first I was at the wrong place, didn’t know it would be at the brewery. But yeah, great setup.”
StarMed said the idea came over a month ago. The push was from the health department to go where people are, which led them to Town Brewing Co.
“A lot of people coming through the line so far today are the people unsure if they wanted to get it or not and they’re in the younger crowd,” said Mike Estramonte, CEO from StarMed Healthcare.
Health leaders are trying to get more people in younger age groups vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus.
When you look at vaccination numbers in North Carolina, according to the state’s dashboard, 47 percent of those 18 and up have had at least one dose.
For those 65 and up, that number jumps to 77 percent.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.