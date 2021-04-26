UNCW to resume vaccine clinic after feds lift Johnson & Johnson pause

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced that it will resume its campus vaccination clinic beginning Tuesday after federal officials last week lifted a pause in the administering of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine shot due to a rare blood clotting risk.
The clinic is open to UNCW students, faculty, staff, retirees, and UNCW community family members, as well as anyone 18 or older in the local community.
To register, please visit this link.
You will need to provide your name, email address, date of birth, employee or student ID number (if applicable) and mobile phone number to register. In the ID section, Seahawk family members should provide the first and last name of their student, faculty, staff or retiree relative. Community members should enter “community member.”
Please be punctual the day of your appointment. After receiving the vaccine, you will need to remain in the Burney Center for 15 minutes.
Free visitor parking is available in Lot M near Burney Center. Please see the Visitor Parking webpage for directions and more details.
