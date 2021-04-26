Town of Leland hosting meeting Monday to discuss planned improvements to Founders Park

Leland, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland invites residents to learn more about planned renovations to Founders Park – and potential funding to help pay for those improvements – during a virtual public meeting on Monday.
The meeting, held via Zoom at 6 p.m., will be an opportunity to learn about planned updates, ask questions, and share ideas and concerns ahead of the Town’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department’s matching grant proposal to the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). The Town of Leland previously received a PARTF grant to assist in improvements at Westgate Nature Park.
Among the amenities and upgrades included in the PARTF grant application are a veterans memorial, a splash pad, a performance stage, a picnic area, restrooms, renovations to the existing walking trail, a natural play area along the trail, and additional parking spaces.
“Founders Park is, in many ways, a central hub for recreation in Leland. And it is the Town’s flagship facility for multiple events and programs throughout the year, including Leland in Lights,” said Wyatt Richardson, Operation Services Director for the Town of Leland. “Investing in the continued development of the park will provide the community with more opportunities for fitness and family-friendly outings and enhance our live events and performances.”
As outlined in the master plan for Founders Park, planned future improvements include new playground equipment, as well as a basketball court, a dog park, and an expanded community garden across from Founders Park and adjacent to the existing Leland Town Hall. The Founders Park Master Plan can be viewed in its entirety at www.townofleland.com/parks-recreation/parks-and-facilities.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.