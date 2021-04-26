South 5th Avenue neighbors look forward to opening of Seaboard Social Hall

“The re-development of older industrial sites such as the National Linen Service Building is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and is something the city encourages. Re-development is efficient because it re-uses existing buildings and taps into existing infrastructure such as streets, sidewalks, water, and sewer. It also tends to enhance the surrounding neighborhood by bringing life to property that has been ignored for decades. It’s a plus when that re-use is naturally compatible with the designated zoning. The next step for this property will be a consultation between the developer and the Technical Review Committee for a site plan review.”